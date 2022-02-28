Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $114.20 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

