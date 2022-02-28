Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

