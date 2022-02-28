Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lowered by Analyst

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

OSTK opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

