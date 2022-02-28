Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $262.37 on Monday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $277.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

