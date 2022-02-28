Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Select Energy Services, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Select Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $896.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

