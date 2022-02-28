Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PSTG opened at $26.08 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,090,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after buying an additional 262,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
