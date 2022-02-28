Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSTG opened at $26.08 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,090,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after buying an additional 262,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

