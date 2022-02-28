Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target Lowered to €112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUMSY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Puma has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

