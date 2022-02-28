PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

