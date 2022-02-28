ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.09% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

TBF stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

