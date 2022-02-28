Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 47,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.01.
PROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.
About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group S.A (PROC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.