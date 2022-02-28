Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 47,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.01.

PROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Procaps Group S.A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.