Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $10.39 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

