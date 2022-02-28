Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$318,343.83 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,398,999.51.
Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$108,306.24.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88.
TSE PD opened at C$67.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.95.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
