Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$318,343.83 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$318,343.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,398,999.51.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$108,306.24.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88.

TSE PD opened at C$67.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.95.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.