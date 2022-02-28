PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $133.14

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $134.56, with a volume of 34290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,611,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

