Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Porch Group worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,856,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Porch Group by 2,519.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 1,050,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 720,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $8.37 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $237,925. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

