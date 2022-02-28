Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $450.10

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450.10 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 450.13 ($6.12), with a volume of 968776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798.40 ($10.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.39).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,309.15.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.