Polyient Games Governance Token Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $589,789.57 and approximately $2,227.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $29.49 or 0.00070720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

