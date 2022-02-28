Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.44 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $17.44 billion and $1.59 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.66 or 0.00042979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.18 or 0.06797110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,112.45 or 1.00081585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

