Plug Power (PLUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.12. 386,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,304,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

