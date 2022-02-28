Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Plexus worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS opened at $81.59 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

