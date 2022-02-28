PLBY Group (PLBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLBY opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.