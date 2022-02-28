Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of PLTK opened at $21.28 on Friday. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 10,738.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

