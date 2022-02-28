Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $12,017,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after purchasing an additional 197,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

