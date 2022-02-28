Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.46% of Planet Fitness worth $235,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $12,017,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 197,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

