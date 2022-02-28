Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. 9,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 827,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 222,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pixelworks by 1,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 185,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

