Piper Sandler Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $230.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

