Piper Sandler Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $75.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

