Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WM Technology in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.85 on Monday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.