Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.