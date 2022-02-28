PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PMX opened at $10.68 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

