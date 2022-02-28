Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 30 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $667.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

