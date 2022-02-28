Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $469.92. The company had a trading volume of 98,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average is $448.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $329.85 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

