Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

