Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $138.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.