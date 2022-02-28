Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 581.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 859.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Shares of NJUL opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

