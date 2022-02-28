Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

