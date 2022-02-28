Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.30 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $89.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $619.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $624.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $718.87 million, with estimates ranging from $707.72 million to $728.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $24,772,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 538,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,001. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.