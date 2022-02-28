Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.