Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

PWP stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 476,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

