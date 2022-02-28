Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 676,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

