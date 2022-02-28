Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of SomaLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $14,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $542,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $6,195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SomaLogic stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $9.26. 23,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,729. SomaLogic Inc has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59.
SomaLogic Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
