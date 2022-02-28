Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $56.89 Million in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,922,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,888,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.92% of Icosavax as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICVX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,487. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. Icosavax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $49.99.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.
