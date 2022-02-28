Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,369,280 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Alphatec worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,466. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

