Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $150.06 Million Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the period. Cerevel Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $150,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 2,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.