Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,162 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

APLS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,321. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

