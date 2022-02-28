Peony Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $306,196.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025910 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 136,822,280 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

