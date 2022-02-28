Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.90 or 0.06768658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,546.24 or 0.99336881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

