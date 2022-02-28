Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $8.80. Pearson shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 6,813 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
