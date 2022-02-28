PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of PDLB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 955,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

