PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,809,340. PayPal has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

