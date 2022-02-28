Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 339 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.03. 242,674 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

